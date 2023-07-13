Former WWE star returns after 4 months, lays down massive challenge (Spoiler)

A former WWE and current AEW star has returned after missing 4 months of action on the recent tapings of AEW Rampage.

The star in question is Lance Archer, who has been out of action for most of 2023. The Murderhawk Monster revealed in a backstage interview that he has been dealing with a torn tricep. Archer seems to have fully healed as he returned on the recent tapings of Rampage alongside his manager and WWE legend, Jake Roberts.

The spoilers (courtesy of PWInsider) are below.

Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) def. Trent Berretta (with Chuck Taylor).

After the match, Archer attacked Taylor and issued a challenge to the current AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy at Battle of Belts VII. Cassidy came out to the ring, Archer grabbed him, but Jake Roberts convinced him to wait for the future clash.

Former WWE star explains his AEW absence

Former WWE and current AEW star Lance Archer has opened up about his absence from All Elite Wrestling.

Archer explained in a backstage interview that he's been dealing with a torn tricep after his loss to Will Ospreay in the finals of the NJPW Dominion event.

The Murderhawk Monster revealed that he is frustrated by the lack of respect he's been getting lately.

"2023 hasn't been the best year for me. The amount of disrespect that I feel all over the world right now, it's unprecedented and it pi**es me off. Nearly 23 years in this business, one of the best, if not the best big man to step in the f***ing ring," Archer said.

Archer further gave details about his torn tricep injury:

"Hey, AEW this message is for you, New Japan Pro Wrestling this message is for you, every f***ing mark around the world this message is for you — there's a reason I haven't been wrestling a lot and it has nothing to do with bad booking, you dumb sh*ts, what everyone doesn't realize is that I've been battling a torn tricep."

You can check out the interview below:

Lance Archer made his return on the recent tapings of Rampage and challenged Orange Cassidy for the International Championship at Battle of the Belts VII.

