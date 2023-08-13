Jake Roberts seemingly confirms his new AEW role but there is one problem (Exclusive)

Jake Roberts wears many hats in AEW. Not only is he the on-screen manager for Lance Archer, but the veteran also holds a prominent backstage position, specifically to do with the company's outreach programs. The title of "coach" can also now be added to the list, as The Snake seemingly confirmed his new role in Tony Khan's promotion.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone, Roberts was asked why he has not stepped into a coaching role in AEW yet. Not only does he have a ton of experience in the industry, but he is widely regarded as one of the best talkers in the history of the business, making him a perfect candidate to share his wisdom with the younger generation.

Roberts stated that he is, in fact, he is doing some coaching but noted that the launch of Collision has somewhat derailed this process:

“I am coaching some in AEW. They’ve changed up the order of things there so we gotta figure out where it fits now, with that Saturday show [Collision] starting, you know. It just, it really changed everything up.” [04:01 - 04:19]

Sitting under the learning tree of an accomplished WWE Hall of Famer like Roberts is a blessing for any star looking to carve their path in the wrestling industry.

Chris Hero details his coaching role in AEW

When the news broke of Chris Hero's appearance backstage in AEW, fans quickly fantasy-booked a Kings of Wrestling reunion with Claudio Castagnoli. While this has not happened yet, the former Kassius Ohno has opened up about his coaching and producing roles in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking to POST Wrestling, Hero said:

“The coaching/producing aspect is something that I really enjoy. You coach different people different ways. Sometimes, you’re just a note-taker, like, okay, what are these guys doing? [...] Then sometimes, it’s a collaborative effort where you’re sitting there with people, and they’re stuck on something, and you’re like, ‘How about this? How about that?'" [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Tony Khan's creative team seems to be growing lately, and the addition of a tenured veteran like Hero only boosts that. However, many will still be hoping to see him step between the ropes sooner rather than later.

Thanks to www.wrestlecon.com for allowing SK to get these exclusive interviews

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the exclusive video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Why did fans start booing John Cena?