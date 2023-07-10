Former WWE superstar details his new role in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan recently signed yet another former WWE name. Unlike the likes of Adam Cole and Jon Moxley, Chris Hero has been signed as a coach and recently explained his new duties.

Hero is best known for his lengthy ROH run, but the veteran gained mainstream appeal during his WWE tenure as Kassius Ohno, where he mainly competed in NXT.

During his recent appearance on POST Wrestling, Chris Hero opened up about his role as a producer and coach in AEW.

“The coaching/producing aspect is something that I really enjoy. You coach different people different ways. Sometimes, you’re just a note-taker, like, okay, what are these guys doing? Boom, let’s try to make sure that the cameras get it all. Let’s make sure that production knows what’s going on, someone’s coming in through the crowd."

Hero continued:

“Then sometimes, it’s a collaborative effort where you’re sitting there with people, and they’re stuck on something, and you’re like, ‘How about this? How about that? Whatever.’ Like I said, it’s a collaboration. I love all of that.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

The AEW star revealed that he had done some producing during his tenure in WWE NXT as well

Chris Hero last competed in the ring back in 2020, before he was released by WWE. While he was mainly seen in the squared circle, according to the star, he was involved in producing a few matches while he was still with NXT.

Continuing in the same interview, Hero expressed the difficulties of communication in his job, and how he briefly did the same in NXT.

“I feel like there’s so much [in my head] that’s just forcing it’s way out, and I have to control it. You don’t want to annoy people. You want to help and encourage. You don’t want to make them see you. So I did a bit of this when I was in NXT. I was on the headsets a couple times.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

It remains to be seen if he'll remain behind the scenes at all times across his current tenure in AEW, but Tony Khan has already teased convincing him to return to action.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes