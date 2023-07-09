Tony Khan is trying to convince 43-year old star to wrestle for AEW; he was once supposed to join The Shield

There has been a lot of chatter around Tony Khan wanting to bring in Chris Hero as a wrestler in AEW, given that the latter has been working as a producer of late. The All Elite Wrestling President has now commented on the situation.

Chris Hero last wrestled in WWE for NXT UK, where he was involved in various feuds. The company let him go as part of the releases that took place because of the pandemic in April 2020. The 43-year-old was once tipped to join The Shield during his time in the Stamford-based promotion, and that should prove how big of a talent he is.

A Twitter user recently replied to one of Khan's posts and asked him to book Chris Hero in a wrestling capacity in AEW.

"Get Chris Hero in that cage big bro."

Khan could not resist and replied to the fan, saying he had been trying to convince Hero to wrestle in an AEW ring.

"I'm chipping away on him [Hero]," tweeted Khan.

Khan, to his credit, has managed to bring in a lot of top stars to AEW and will no doubt want to bring Hero into the fold as well.

Will Kota Ibushi join the Tony Khan-led AEW?

Tony Khan has been a busy man in recent months. He seemingly has his plate full, from dealing with falling ratings to bringing in top stars. If recent reports are to be believed, he doesn't intend to stop anytime soon.

Fightful Select reported a few days back that former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Kota Ibushi has been in talks with AEW and could join the company soon. Negotiations have apparently taken place, and as of today, he is rumored to debut on the July 19, 2023, episode of Dynamite.

With many big names from Japan appearing in AEW, Ibushi's rumored signing will be seen as one of the best ones Tony Khan and his team will have pulled off.

Do you think Kota Ibushi will be a success in AEW? Let us know in the comments below.

