3 WWE Superstars who nearly joined The Shield and 3 who nearly joined The Wyatt Family

Factions have always been a huge part of WWE's history. While there has been a lack of highly successful factions in recent years, the two that have stood out and become iconic are The Shield and The Wyatt Family. Both these factions were started by NXT/FCW Superstars, which made them more special as WWE didn't choose the typical route of some veteran starting a faction around himself.

The Shield made their on-screen debut at the 2012 Survivor Series pay-per-view. The trio of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose completed dominated WWE's roster, attacking and decimating everyone, not even sparing legends like The Undertaker.

6 years ago today, this exciting confrontation between The Shield & The Wyatt Family happened on #RAW. pic.twitter.com/CH3INdP264 — Eddie | fan (@_Rollins_Legacy) November 12, 2019

The Wyatt Family, on the other hand, was a mysterious faction led by Bray Wyatt with his two followers Luke Harper and Erick Rowan. Later, they were joined by their fourth member Braun Strowman, The Black Sheep. With some amazing storytelling and great character work, the faction became highly successful among the fans.

Interestingly, these factions could have had some interesting names in them instead of the ones that ended up being the members. Let's take a look at three WWE Superstars who nearly joined The Shield and three others who nearly joined The Wyatt Family. Be sure to let us know who amongst these would you have liked watching in these factions.

#3 WWE Superstar who nearly joined The Shield: Kassius Ohno

Wrestlers Who Were Almost Added to Certain Factions but Weren’t #3: Kassius Ohno- The Shield pic.twitter.com/griltfBCYo — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) July 10, 2017

The Shield is one of the few factions which saw all its members become top singles Superstars even after the faction was dissolved. All three of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose went on to become world champions for WWE and won several other titles as well.

Interestingly, Roman Reigns was never meant to be a part of The Shield initially as the idea was to have former NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno be in the faction. But the WWE management replaced him with Roman Reigns, who later went on to become the "powerhouse" of The Shield and is one of the top guys for the company, having main-evented four WrestleManias in a row.

Kassius Ohno, also known popularly as Chris Hero, is a pro wrestling veteran who has worked for several promotions including WWE. Most recently, he was working for the NXT UK brand until his release in April 2020 under the COVID-19 budget cuts.