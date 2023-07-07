AEW has held talks with ex-WWE name about possible debut at Blood and Guts - Reports

A former world champion who had wrestled in WWE is reportedly set to make his way to AEW. The star in question is Kota Ibushi.

The 41-year-old star has been a free agent for nearly six months. His contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling had expired on February 1. Since then, there have been several reports that multiple promotions had been interested in signing him.

WWE CCO Triple H was also reportedly interested in the Japanese star. But now, according to a recent Fightful Select report, the Jacksonville-based promotion has been in talks with Ibushi.

A Blood & Guts match between The Elite and The Blackpool Combat Club is coming up later this month. Initially, Eddie Kingston was planned to be part of the match. But due to Bryan Danielson's unexpected injury at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, there have been some changes in the plan.

With Danielson injured and the Mad King busy with his NJPW schedule, two vacant spots need to be filled. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is speculated to be part of the match. The Blood & Guts special episode of Dynamite will occur at the TD Garden on July 19, 2023.

🅰️🅾️ @KXNGAO Fightful Select: Kota Ibushi is planned to appear at Blood and Guts. Most of the talent Fightful has spoken to believe he is going to join AEW “in some capacity” and Ibushi’s management has reduced his schedule for the near future. Fightful Select: Kota Ibushi is planned to appear at Blood and Guts. Most of the talent Fightful has spoken to believe he is going to join AEW “in some capacity” and Ibushi’s management has reduced his schedule for the near future. https://t.co/blmXotETcT

Talents who had worked in both AEW and NJPW seemingly had doubts that the relationship between the two promotions could be affected if the former WWE performer joined the Tony Khan-led promotion.

The report also claimed that Ibushi was offered a new contract from NJPW.

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer seemingly confirms Kota Ibushi's appearance at AEW Blood & Guts among WWE rumors

While speaking on the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the former WWE performer would attend the Blood and Guts special event.

During the recent Rampage tapings, Kenny Omega teased who the fourth member of their team would be. He hinted at the possibility of them being Kota Ibushi. This promo was specifically for the in-house crowd.

According to Meltzer, this was not taped for the show either. Upon hearing what The Cleaner had said, the wrestling journalist was convinced that Ibushi was returning to join The Elite's team.

"It's interesting because Kenny Omega did a promo tonight, off the air, so it was only for the people in Edmonton. It wasn't even taped for 'Rampage.' It's after 'Rampage' is over, actually. And he does this promo, and he all but says — well, he tells the story that we all expected, but this is not on TV. That's how, when he went away that week, and he wasn't there, he did not go to Canada, but he was out of the country. He didn't say where he was going," Dave Meltzer said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

In the past, the 41-year-old star had also opened up about his interest in joining AEW.

Would you like to see Omega and Ibushi reunite in the Jacksonville-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

