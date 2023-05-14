Former world champion seemingly calls AEW "#1 priority" amid reported interest from Triple H and WWE 

It seems like AEW has its sights set on another wrestler to add to its roster. Japanese superstar Kota Ibushi has been the talk of the town since he was announced as a free agent in February. He was previously signed with NJPW but has not re-signed with the company.

Ibushi has received attention from other promotions as well. Triple H has taken an interest in the former NJPW star, as the head of creative is looking to add another big name to the company. However, based on a recent report from GiveMeSport, the chances of Ibushi signing with WWE is very slim.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion talked to Dark Puroresu Flowsion and discussed his future in the industry. He revealed that he has received an offer from NJPW, and a return isn't completely impossible. However, Ibushi clarified that AEW is his top priority.

"As I stated yesterday NJPW has a offer in for Kota Ibushi. He told me AEW is his #1 priority still."

This would include a possibility of a reunion with Kenny Omega, someone who Ibushi has a lot of history with tracing back to their time in NJPW.

"Priority #1 is Golden Lovers." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow As I stated yesterday NJPW has a offer in for Kota Ibushi. He told me AEW is his #1 priority still. As I stated yesterday NJPW has a offer in for Kota Ibushi. He told me AEW is his #1 priority still. https://t.co/mk4VZF82qC

A reunion of the Golden Lovers is very much on the table, and fans have been speculating whether it would be the perfect time to bring Kota Ibushi to the company.

It would be an interesting turn in the storyline if Omega would find a new ally in the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion for his current feud with the Blackpool Combat Club.

Kota Ibushi believes that his storyline with the AEW star is the greatest of all time

AEW star Kenny Omega has been involved in some of the best storylines over the years, may it be in his time with AEW or NJPW. However, former WWE talent Kota Ibushi believes that what he and Omega had was the best storyline ever.

Ibushi is known to be one-half of the Golden Lovers alongside The Cleaner. The story between these two superstars stretched across companies like DDT, NJPW, and ROH.

In a conversation with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Kota said that for him, this is the best storyline ever in wrestling.

"We believe that Golden Lovers is the best story in the world. That's why, even when we're both 50 and 60, we definitely want to become a legend tag team all over the world. It is also one of my hopes and dreams."

Temple Plays @TemplePlays3



#AEWAllIn #AEWForbdenDoor #AEWAllOut Don Callis turned on Kenny Omega because hes bringing in Kota Ibushi how evil could that be. BOOK IT! mind games at its finest Don Callis turned on Kenny Omega because hes bringing in Kota Ibushi how evil could that be. BOOK IT! mind games at its finest#AEWAllIn #AEWForbdenDoor #AEWAllOut https://t.co/YBxEHoh2xi

Seeing how the rumors of Kota Ibushi joining AEW are getting around, it would be interesting if his debut storyline would revolve around Kenny Omega.

Do you think Kota Ibushi would be alongside or against Kenny Omega if he ever joins the Jacksonville-based Promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes