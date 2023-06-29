What injury did Bryan Danielson suffer the past weekend? Details on his future in the ring and more

Bryan Danielson made Kazuchika Okada tap out at Forbidden Door II. Given the monstrosity of his fanbase, everyone immediately took to social media to congratulate the AEW star. However, there was something that Danielson was suffering through despite the victory.

During the match, Bryan Danielson sustained an injury about ten minutes before the finish when he took a flying elbow drop. Obviously, both pro-wrestlers realized he was injured and worked around it to ensure they concluded the match as desired.

Both Danielson and his wife, Brie Bella, confirmed the unfortunate news of his broken arm. Bella took to social media to show an x-ray of his broken arm, which showed how the forearm bone has snapped from the middle.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Bryan Danielson's broken arm is worse than expected. Initially, the hope was that he would be back between 6-8 weeks. If he's out longer then he won't be able to wrestle in London at All In. Bryan Danielson's broken arm is worse than expected. Initially, the hope was that he would be back between 6-8 weeks. If he's out longer then he won't be able to wrestle in London at All In. https://t.co/zMDRrxPidz

Due to the seriousness of the injury, Danielson will certainly remain out of action for approximately six to eight weeks, depending on how fast the arm heals. As of now, neither Danielson nor AEW has confirmed his future in the ring, but fans are hopeful he will return to the squared circle once he is medically cleared.

Bryan Danielson used a popular WWE gesture at Forbidden Door II

During his time with WWE, Bryan Danielson popularized the “Yes!” movement, and fans would often chant it whenever he was in a match. Since his departure from Titanland, Danielson used that in AEW only once against MJF.

However, he didn’t hold back on giving his fans the entire experience of a thriller match and did the “Yes!” movement gesture during his match against Okada. He went to the corner, put up one arm in the air, pointed his index finger towards the ceiling, and hyped the crowd with it!

The fans immediately started chanting “Yes” while Danielson charged towards Okada with a running knee maneuver.

Not only did Danielson do the “Yes” hand gesture, but his entrance music was rather expensive to acquire for AEW!

