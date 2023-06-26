Bryan Danielson explains why he incited iconic WWE chant at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II

Bryan Danielson left AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II with the title of "best wrestler in the world" after his win over Kazuchika Okada. But why did he bring back the iconic "YES!" chant during his match with Okada?

Danielson and Okada main evented the second-annual Forbidden Door event. In the closing stages of the bout, The American Dragon incited his old "YES!" chants that he used to do in WWE. He had initiated the iconic chant only once in his AEW career before the June 25 show, that occasion being Revolution 2023.

But since Bryan Danielson is a heel on AEW TV, why would he execute such a babyface move? During the Forbidden Door post-show media scrum, he was asked if an injury he sustained forced any changes on the fly. Here's what Danielson had to say:

"So you are asking me to tell you my secrets, and I am a magician, and if I tell you my secrets (...) but yes, it did change things." [48:02 - 48:16]

Danielson explained that the chants were done because of his injury, and knowing that the crowd had figured out that he was hurt, he did it to uplift their energy.

"Tonight was spur of the moment only because, going back to the last question, I was incapable of doing some of the things I would have liked to. And so I thought, 'How do we bring the fans up? Oh, here's an easy solution.' The [MJF] match was a choice. It was the one time that I was going to do it, tonight was because I needed to do something." [48:36 - 49:12]

You can watch the Forbidden Door post-show media scrum right here:

When did Bryan Danielson break his arm against Kazuchika Okada?

As previously stated, Bryan Danielson suffered a severe injury during his match with Kazuchika Okada. Many speculate he broke his arm and could be forced to miss in-ring action for the next few weeks.

Danielson discussed his injury in the post-show media scrum, claiming he knew which move broke his arm.

Bryan Danielson claimed that a top rope elbow from Okada caused the injury, as The American Dragon didn't get his arm into a safe position. However, the former WWE Champion did say that he wants another match with the NJPW star so that he can return the favor and break his arm.

