AEW star Bryan Danielson injured - Reports

Bryan Danielson recently took part in the main event of this year's AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II pay-per-view, but has unfortunately suffered an injury. Danielson gave fans the details behind his injury during the media scrum following the show.

The American Dragon, unfortunately, missed out on the first-ever Forbidden Door pay-per-view, but this ultimately opened the door for Claudio Castagnoli's AEW debut. Luckily, fans could see Bryan Danielson finally face The Rainmaker, Kazucika Okada.

As revealed during the recent Forbidden Door Post-Show Media Scrum, Bryan Danielson suffered an arm injury which he believes is a fractured forearm. Notably, the star believes it happened around the bout's final ten minutes. The veteran also described it as a "freak accident," alleging that when Okada hit him with an elbow drop, he misplaced his own arm.

Additionally, the star also suffered injuries during his match against MJF, which he's still recovering from. According to medical trainers, Bryan Danielson will be out of action for the next six-to-eight weeks. Due to this, it seems that The American Dragon will potentially miss out on AEW All In.

Eddie Kingston doesn't believe that Bryan Danielson is the GOAT

The Mad King has never minced words, and it's well-known that he isn't the biggest fan of The American Dragon. While always able to praise those he respects, Kingston was upset when recalling how extensively others praise Danielson.

During his appearance on the "What Happened When?" podcast, Eddie Kingston shot down the claims that Danielson is "the GOAT" and claimed that Terry Funk instead deserves this accolade.

"I'm sitting there after hernia surgery, watching Dynamite on one of the f**king Turner stations, and I hear the blasphemy coming out of Excalibur and Schiavone's mouth about Bryan Danielson being the GOAT. I said, 'Absolutely not, I can't let this go.' I got a group chat with the guys, so I go, 'Hey fu*kos, it's Terry Funk, the greatest of all time.'" (H/T Fightful)

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Bryan Danielson: "I’m not gonna be a full-time wrestler for much longer. When my AEW contract is up, that’s pretty much me being done being a full-time wrestler.



But I like the way some people like Terry Funk, Jerry Lawler & those kind of guys do it where they do it for fun." Bryan Danielson: "I’m not gonna be a full-time wrestler for much longer. When my AEW contract is up, that’s pretty much me being done being a full-time wrestler.But I like the way some people like Terry Funk, Jerry Lawler & those kind of guys do it where they do it for fun." https://t.co/7gqPrs9Hgk

The American Dragon is currently still active in-ring, so his legacy is far from over. Due to this, it might be too soon to determine whether he could be seen as the "Greatest Of All Time." However, Funk has been praised in kind by others, so only time will tell if Danielson will be spoken of in the same way.

