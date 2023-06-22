AEW star scoffs at Bryan Danielson being called the GOAT, names WWE Hall of Famer instead

While Bryan Danielson may be one of the biggest names in the pro-wrestling world, an AEW star strongly believes that a WWE Hall of Famer is better.

The American Dragon is among the many names in wrestling history to be called the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time). His expertise in the technical aspects of wrestling makes him stand out among his peers. On a recent episode of Dynamite where Danielson was in the commentary box, he was called the GOAT by Tony Schiavone and Excalibur.

Eddie Kingston doesn't agree with them, it seems. Speaking with Schiavone on What Happened When, Kingston stated:

"I'm sitting there after hernia surgery, watching Dynamite on one of the f**king Turner stations, and I hear the blasphemy coming out of Excalibur and Schiavone's mouth about Bryan Danielson being the GOAT. I said, 'Absolutely not, I can't let this go.' I got a group chat with the guys, so I go, 'Hey fu*kos, it's Terry Funk, the greatest of all time.'" (H/T: Fightful)

Tony Khan has commented on his relationship with Bryan Danielson

While Eddie Kingston doesn't think much of Danielson, Tony Khan is apparently quite close to him.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the AEW president outlined his connection with the American Dragon.

“Bryan and I have had a very close relationship since he came to AEW. He’s one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, and he’s one of the most intelligent people I’ve ever known. He has a great mind, and I love talking to him about stories, matches, ideas and psychology. I work with a number of people closely to bounce ideas off, and Bryan has been involved with us in the office more than ever lately."

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Danielson in AEW.

