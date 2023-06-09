Tony Khan claims he has a "very close" relationship with top AEW star

Bryan Danielson, one of the most popular superstars to grace the mat, is now a key figure in AEW. All Elite Wrestling's President Tony Khan was all praises for Danielson and has mentioned that the pair have a good relationship.

Bryan made his surprise debut in September 2021 at AEW All Out when he stepped up to the Elite following Kenny Omega's title defense that same night. Since then he has had an eventful career to date with the promotion, competing several times for the World Championship. His recent endeavors are with his faction The Blackpool Combat Club who are currently at the top of the hill in AEW.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Tony Khan discussed the impact Danielson has on the company as a whole. He has been a key performer in the promotion, may it be in the ring, on promos, and segments. Apart from that The American Dragon has also been more involved with the creative aspects of the company.

“Bryan and I have had a very close relationship since he came to AEW. He’s one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, and he’s one of the most intelligent people I’ve ever known. He has a great mind, and I love talking to him about stories, matches, ideas and psychology. I work with a number of people closely to bounce ideas off, and Bryan has been involved with us in the office more than ever lately."

Khan also continued to make mentions about how good his relationship is with Danielson, acknowledging his compliments and how this means a lot to him.

"He had some very complimentary things to say about our relationship and working together, and to receive that type of praise from someone I respect so much, those are quotes I’d want on my tombstone.” [H/T fightful]

Kazuchika Okada had words for AEW star Bryan Danielson ahead of bout at Forbidden Door

Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada are set to fight for the first time ever in singles action at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event later this month. During the press conference event by NJPW regarding the said event, The Rainmaker had words to say to his upcoming opponent. The two wrestlers are set to prove in their match who the best in the world really is.

"I'm flattered, a little. To have the wrestling I've done be recognized by someone I've never wrestled before is nice, so please, take it all in, first hand. I've got plenty for him to experience, and I plan on him experiencing Kazuchika Okada to the fullest." [3:54 - 4:25]

With a blockbuster of a match just right around the corner, fans will be guaranteed to be in for a treat.

Who do you see winning between Danielson and Okada? Let us know your guesses in the comments section below.

