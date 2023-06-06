Bryan Danielson will "experience Kazuchika Okada to the fullest" - The Rainmaker fires shots ahead of Forbidden Door

It's a match that didn't seem possible a few years ago, but Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada will finally face each other at this year's AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door event, and "The Rainmaker" is already firing shots.

At the recent NJPW Dominion event in Osaka, Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomohiro Ishii successfully defended their NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships against Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Shota Umino. However, that wasn't the biggest talk of the night.

After the match, Moxley told Okada that the Blackpool Combat Club not only came to fight, but they also wanted to deliver a message. This led to a video of Bryan Danielson challenging "The Rainmaker" to a match at Forbidden Door being played on the big screens in the arena.

At a recent press conference, the match was officially confirmed. But Kazuchika Okada also took the time to answer some questions about the "American Dragon." One of which related to Bryan calling Okada one of the best in the world, prompting Okada to say this:

"I'm flattered, a little. To have the wrestling I've done be recognized by someone I've never wrestled before is nice, so please, take it all in, first hand. I've got plenty for him to experience, and I plan on him experiencing Kazuchika Okada to the fullest." [3:54-4:25]

Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada will be the match to determine the best wrestler in the world!

Before the press conference got over, Kazuchika Okada was asked to give some final comments on the match, leading the NJPW star to not only accept the challenge laid out by Bryan but also to declare that the match will truly determine who the best wrestler in the world is.

"Finally, Bryan, I have this to say to you... I officially accept Bryan Danielson's challenge. Bryan, let's see who is the real best in the world at Forbidden Door." [7:05-7:26]

Neither man have each other's crossed paths in their careers, but it is clear that this is a match Bryan has had his eye on for a while, as he had previously stated that he would like to compete in NJPW's G1 Climax tournament.

