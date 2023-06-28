Worrying update on AEW star Bryan Danielson after injury at Forbidden Door

AEW star Bryan Danielson suffered a significant arm injury during his highly anticipated match against Kazuchika Okada at the Forbidden Door II event. The latest update regarding Danielson's injury is a cause for concern.

The injury occurred approximately ten minutes before the match concluded, forcing the wrestlers to improvise and alter the planned ending. During the post-event media scrum, Bryan Danielson himself confirmed the unfortunate news of his broken arm.

Danielson's arm injury, which was initially expected to heal in six to eight weeks, will require a longer recovery period. The update on Bryan Danielson's condition came from his wife, Brie Bella, who shared an X-ray photo of his injury on her Instagram story. Alongside the image, she expressed her concern.

"Not sure to be proud or chastise him for wrestling 10 more minutes with this break!! Definitely worse than we thought!! @bryanIdanielson Nurse Brie ready for action!!" she wrote.

While fans await Bryan Danielson's comeback, it remains uncertain when they will see him back in the ring.

Tony Khan on AEW star Bryan Danielson's theme song at Forbidden Door II

Recently, Tony Khan revealed that obtaining the iconic 'Final Countdown' song for AEW star Bryan Danielson's entrance came at a significant cost.

Speaking at the Forbidden Door II Post-Show Media Scrum, Khan disclosed the efforts he made to secure the beloved theme song for Bryan Danielson.

"It's a very expensive song, 'Final Countdown.' I had been working on it for a while leading into the pay-per-view because I believed it would be a big moment and it would give the match something special. It was as expensive as a wrestler's contract but it was worth it," Khan said.

Khan has impressed fans with his attention to detail, including the use of licensed songs for wrestler entrances, like CM Punk, using his ROH theme during a match at AEW Revolution 2022.

