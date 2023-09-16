"It really makes me sick" - Jake Roberts recalls not being able to help WWE Hall of Famer with drug addiction before his untimely demise

Despite his apparent best efforts, Jake Roberts still believes that he did not do enough to help a deceased WWE Hall of Famer.

The Hall of Famer in question is Junkyard Dog. JYD was at the height of his popularity around early 1980s. There were even plans to make him a World Champion as well before his jump to WWE. The veteran also appeared in WCW later on, bringing with him the same energy and enthusiasm.

In his later years however, Junkyard Dog fell into problems involving drug addiction. He later died in a car accident, and was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Speaking about the veteran on the The Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts said:

"He just wasn't there anymore," Roberts said of JYD on his "The Snake Pit" podcast. "You try to have a conversation with him and it's just nothing. [It] was really sad. It really makes me sick, man, when I look back on it. I should have done something, said something, or tried something, but there was no reaching him at that time. You just couldn't reach him. I tried several times to reach out to him but I got nothing." (HT: WrestlingInc)

The WWE legend also spoke about Bob Backlund

Jake Roberts has a lot of stories about his former colleagues, owing to the time he spent with them. He recently shared a story about Bob Backlund.

Roberts talked about how he was still wary of Backlund, in an episode of his Snake Pit podcast:

“He’s a f***g maniac. Are you kidding? That guy is legit psycho. He’s just … that guy is so strong, it’s incredible. He’s a freak of nature. He’ll f**g lose it man, and start screaming and s*t. He scares the f*k out of me. He does it at signings. He’ll grab someone in a f****g hold and just scream like crazy.”

Jake Roberts is currently a part of All Elite Wrestling where he has previously acted in managerial roles.

