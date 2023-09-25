MJF reacts after The Undertaker wishes to face current AEW World Champion today

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is one of the most respected wrestlers in the history of the business and has high praises for the current AEW World Champion, MJF.

During a Q&A session in July at his "1 deadMAN" show in Glasgow, Scotland, The Undertaker was asked the question, "Which current wrestler would you like to face?" to which The Deadman chose Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The reason? MJF's undeniable in-ring skills and his commitment to his heel persona.

The current AEW star is also one of the most entertaining wrestlers in the world. His heel work always gets a great reaction from the crowd. At just 26 years old, he has already accomplished a lot in his career. Recently, he headlined AEW's biggest show, All In, at Wembley Stadium in front of a packed crowd.

Nevertheless, after receiving compliments from the WWE Hall of Famer, MJF responded on Twitter to The Undertaker's remarks.

"Not many higher honors than being praised by The Undertaker. Thanks, Deadman," MJF tweeted.

MJF talks about signing a new contract with AEW

AEW World Champion MJF dropped a bombshell regarding his contract status, revealing it expires on January 1, 2024.

During an episode of Truth or Dab, Maxwell Jacob Friedman was asked about his contract expiry and new price tag. In response, he stated that he wouldn't sign a new contract for anything less than seven figures.

"January 1st, 2024.. They better back up the godda*n Brink's truck. Okay, pal? Well realistically, I know that there's a lot of money that's gonna be thrown my way from both sides. I'm not accepting anything under seven. I won't.. I won't even make eye contact with a contract that's under seven," MJF said. [From 10:05 - 10:28]

MJF has been referring to his contract status as the 'bidding war of 2024.' It is likely that he will receive a lot of interest from WWE, and Tony Khan will not easily let go of one of his biggest stars.

