"Would go to war for that man" - AEW star recalls his run in WWE; heaps praise on Triple H and Shawn Michaels

AEW star Bobby Fish has praised Triple H and Shawn Michaels while talking about his WWE tenure in a recent interview.

Fish was signed to WWE between 2017 and 2021 as a part of NXT. He was a member of The Undisputed Era alongside Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly. During his time in the faction, he secured the brand's tag team championship on two occasions.

Before taking charge as the promotion's head of creative, The Game was integral to the former black-and-gold brand and worked closely with the popular stable. Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Fish revealed he was a big fan of The Game's approach to the wrestling business.

"The way that he saw the whole thing was just awesome and it was like, man, this guy, one, I'm a fan of the way he sees the business, but two, he wants the business itself to thrive and go to, have uncharted success, and then after being there with him for the better part of three or four years (...) I would, I would go to war for that man. Hands down," Fish said.

Fish also recalled his stint with his former promotion and his experience working with Triple H and Shawn Michaels on NXT. The 45-year-old added that he would have loved to perform under Hunter's tutelage:

"I was really happy working for Hunter and if that was going to be on NXT. If he was going to go to RAW, I would've wanted to go to RAW, you know? I liked working for Hunter. I wanted to come back through the curtain and have [Triple H and Shawn Michaels] be like, 'Yeah, you godd*** f***ing right," he added. [H/T WrestlingInc]

After a four-year run, Fish was released by the Stamford-based company on August 6, 2021. He eventually joined AEW in October 2021 and reunited with many of his former stablemates as part of the Undisputed Elite.

AEW star Bobby Fish shares his thoughts on Triple H assuming the creative duties in WWE

Upon learning that Triple H would head WWE's creative services, Bobby Fish was delighted about the positive development.

In a virtual signing event, the AEW star highlighted that The Game running the creative was best for business. He stated that he would "go to war" for the latter every day.

"I think Triple H running creative is great for everybody involved. I have nothing but, you know, proud memories of my time working for that man, and you know, I would go to war for him seven days a week, he was awesome to work for." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Since assuming his new corporate duties, Triple H has received a positive response for his work on RAW and SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if Fish will eventually return to his former promotion after the recent changes.

