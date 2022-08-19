"I would go to war for him" - Top AEW star gives passionate response to Triple H taking over WWE creative

Current AEW wrestler Bobby Fish recently gave his thoughts on Triple H becoming WWE's new head of creative.

Fish worked for WWE from 2017 to 2021, during which time he spent most of it under the guidance of The Game who oversaw the creative side of the company's third brand, NXT. In recent weeks, Hunter has now become WWE's head of creativity for RAW and SmackDown, with Vince McMahon retiring from the business.

During a recent signing at K&S WrestleFest, the former NXT Tag Team Champion was asked about HHH's new powerful position.

"I think Triple H running creative is great for everybody involved. I have nothing but, you know, proud memories of my time working for that man, and you know, I would go to war for him seven days a week, he was awesome to work for." H/T Wrestling Inc

While it has been less than a month since he took over from McMahon, it can be argued that the quality of both RAW and SmackDown has improved greatly under The Game's watch.

Bobby Fish's teammate remains close with Triple H

Another performer who built a close bond with The King of Kings in WWE was Adam Cole, who saw his star power rise to new heights whilst working in NXT.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the multi-time NXT Champion said he is still in contact with both Triple H and Shawn Michaels in WWE despite having left the company.

"I still, to this day, keep in conversation, in touch with both of them. All of it is just, 'Hey, how are you? Thinking of you, wishing you the best.' That type of thing." H/T Wrestling Inc

Adam Cole left WWE in August 2021, and since then has gone on to become one of the biggest stars in rival wrestling promotion, AEW.

