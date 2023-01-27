AEW star recalls when Tony Khan signed him while injured with 'a broken leg' on one-year anniversary

Many AEW talents have often applauded Tony Khan's approachability. His capabilities as a 'boss' and catering to talent's well-being have garnered a lot of appreciation from the wrestling industry. Danhausen recently celebrated his first anniversary with the promotion and took to social media to express his gratitude.

The star's addition to the AEW roster has enabled the promotion to showcase its diversified wrestling gimmicks. The Very Nice, Very Evil One teased a heel turn last year, seemingly coming to fruition at Full Gear. He appears to have added a serious and scary tone to his current comical ghoulish personality.

He debuted the Beach Break edition of Dynamite in January last year, where he interrupted a match between Orange Cassidy and Adam Cole. Over time, he formed an unlikely alliance with Hook, which fizzled out. He then befriended Cassidy and Best Friends, accompanying them for matches and 'cursing' anyone who tried to oppose them.

Before signing with All Elite Wrestling, Danhausen was a part of the ROH roster. In 2021, he suffered a broken tibia and fibula in his left leg during a Halloween special for an indie show.

Sticking to his character, Danhausen thanked Tony Khan for the opportunity and cited that he was an exception to his 'curse':

"1 year ago Danhausen debuted for @AEW & became Very Elite, Very Evil Thank you @TonyKhan for giving Danhausen a television job while still having a broken leg & only being half powerful. You’ll never get a Danhausen curse because of this. 2023 ~ Danhausen takes over television."

Danhausen cited his disinterest in signing with WWE post-AEW run

In recent times, it is not uncommon for many upcoming talents to be interested in signing with WWE. Last year, an invisible war ensued when it allegedly tampered with AEW stars still signed to the promotion for a good few years.

Danhausen reportedly proclaimed WWE's appeal did not charm him, and his current promotion was apt for improving and working his gimmick.

Danhausen last competed in the ring at Full Gear, where he teamed up with Orange Cassidy, Best Friends and Rocky Romero against The Factory.

Who do you think Danhausen should compete against in singles competition? Sound off in the comments.

