AEW star recalls Vince McMahon's multiple script changes for a SmackDown main event at MSG

Former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion recalled how Vince McMahon used to make last-minute changes while reacting to recently released stars' complaints.

The AEW star in question is one of the world tag team champions, Dax Harwood of the FTR. Dax recollected the memories from his WWE days about how Vince McMahon used to make last-minute changes to the booking of the show while reacting to the tweet of former WWE Superstar Aiden English.

Recently released WWE stars Mace and Mansoor also recalled how their booking was changed within an hour before the show. Aiden English, also known as Matthew Rehwoldt, reacted to the statement on Twitter, claiming the following:

"With An hour still to go? That’s a lifetime in wrestling… i’ve seen shows change three times after the show goes live" said English.

Later, Dax Harwood also came into the mix and revealed how three changes were made to their scheduled match on SmackDown before and after the beginning of the show.

Here is what he wrote:

"Bruh, me & Cash we’re supposed to be in the main event of Smackdown at MSG with Randy vs New Day. 7:30, it changed to a tag match, us vs Woods & E. Right at 8, changed BACK to the 6 man. 8:20 changed to no matches, just a big brawl between Kofi & Randy. LIVE TV at MSG!"

Mansoor revealed the entire story of Vince McMahon making last-minute changes

On his Twitch stream, Mansoor revealed how Vince McMahon suddenly made some changes to Raw after WrestleMania.

Here is what he described:

"Raw after Mania. Card is up, show is rehearsed. Hunter [Triple H] has been running the show for a while. Mania was a huge success. We weren't on it because we were told we were being taken off TV right before. We're sitting backstage and in catering with Omos. Ten minutes later we're like, 'did [Omos] just leave his pile of food here?'"

Mansoor further added:

"It was a call saying, 'Omos, you're booked for Raw in an hour, you need to go get your gear. He had to run back to his hotel and get his gear from when he worked Mania. Vince came through and just changed the whole show an hour before. Suddenly, the first match after WrestleMania was Omos squashing Elias, for no reason," [H/T Fightful].

Moreover, Vince McMahon reportedly made changes to more shows afterward as well, with Triple H still having creative control.

