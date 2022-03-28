AEW star recalls WWE legend Edge once being vocal about mental health issues 

Jake Atlas recently took a trip down memory lane to talk about Edge addressing mental health issues at the performance center.

Not too long ago, Atlas was going through a difficult phase in his life, as he decided to hang up his boots shortly after being released from WWE last year.

The 27-year-old star cited mental health issues as the primary reason behind his decision to quit pro wrestling momentarily.

Speaking on the Highspots Sign It Live Show, Atlas revealed that Edge, during his visit to WWE PC, shared a piece of advice on growing mental health issues.

The AEW star stated that while The Rated R Superstar did share some insights about wrestling, he spoke more about life outside the wrestling world:

“During COVID, he came and spoke to us for a few hours where we all sat down and we got to learn from Adam Copeland... He talked more about the mental health side of what we do and that to me was just, at a time when I was confused, wanted out by any means necessary, and was just having a miserable time. And just hearing him speak about how important it is to have something out of wrestling, and have something out of it," Atlas said. (H/T- Wrestling Inc)

Jake Atlas reflected on how the WWE legend's way of self-introducing himself provided a big distinction between kayfabe and how to be oneself that night:

"You know, at the time I was with WWE, having something outside of WWE, that you’re not always talking about WWE. You’re not always talking about wrestling and having something that is for you. He would always speak about every time he introduces himself he’s like, ‘I’m Edge,’ sorry, ‘I’m Adam’. And just that kind of distinction was just so powerful coming from him."

After overcoming a challenging stage in his life, Atlast experienced a career resurgence in AEW.

He wrestled Adam Cole in his first televised in-ring debut match, which he lost. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL during the bout, which has put him on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

Edge will face AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38

While only time will tell when Jake Atlas returns from his injury, Edge, on the other hand, has a dream bout lined up for him at WrestleMania 38.

The Rated R Superstar will lock horns with AJ Styles in one of the most highly-anticipated dream matchups. As of this writing, the bout between the two veterans will go down on Night 2 of The Show of Shows.

Edge has returned to his roots as a heel and there are big expectations heading into his clash with The Phenomenal One.

What do you make of Jake Atlas' statement? Sound off below.

