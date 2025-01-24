AEW star receives disturbing warning, threatened of being sent home in a 'body bag' 

A veteran wrestler currently signed with AEW received a shocking threat from a prominent heel manager. The star in question, Katsuyori Shibata, could be poised to face a top champion in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

The wrestler has emerged as a much-revered attraction on All Elite programming recently. He continues to impress fans with his in-ring expertise and has developed a compelling on-screen persona over the past several months. He also frequently competes in Ring of Honor and recently won a major singles match against Shane Taylor.

Shibata has now been issued a challenge from Don Callis on behalf of his client, AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita. In a backstage exclusive, The Invisible Hand proclaimed The Alpha's superiority over him despite giving the 45-year-old due credit for his achievements. Callis proceeded to invite Shibata to battle Takeshita for his title at AEW Collision: Homecoming.

"So if you got the guts, Shibata, and you want to test yourself against the International Champion of All Elite Wrestling, then show up at the home of All Elite Wrestling, Daily's Place, in Jacksonville, this Saturday. And I'm gonna send you back to Japan in a body bag," said Callis. [From 00:30 onwards]

It should be noted that Shibata was unsuccessful in his last championship bout, losing to TNT Title-holder Daniel Garcia earlier this month.

Konosuke Takeshita was involved in a massive brawl in AEW Dynamite

Konosuke Takeshita and his stablemates Kyle Fletcher, Brian Cage, and Lance Archer ambushed Kenny Omega this week on Dynamite. Will Ospreay, a former member of The Don Callis Family, went to The Cleaner's aid, continuing his feud with the faction.

Ospreay and Omega fought with the heels across the arena, eventually wiping them out with dual moonsaults. The Best Bout Machine then voiced his agreement to team with The Aerial Assassin to take on Takeshita and Fletcher at Grand Slam Australia.

It remains to be seen how The Japanese Phenomenon and The Protostar fare at the aforementioned special event.

