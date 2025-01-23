Major AEW ambush goes wrong on Dynamite 

To start AEW Dynamite, a top faction tried inciting violence with an ambush on two popular stars. But ultimately, they ended up being the ones reeling from all the chaos.

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay came out for a face-to-face encounter. They wished to settle their past grievances and work together to take down the Don Callis Family. It seemed as if this partnership was doomed from the start, as neither could forget their history, but their assailants forced their hand.

Callis came out with Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita by his side. Omega rushed straight at them. Ospreay hesitated but ultimately joined in the brawl. Eventually, the Murder Machines rushed out to help their comrades, and it ended up being a four-on-two brawl.

Neither side wanted to give in as they took the fight to the crowd and made their way around the arena. Unexpectedly, The Cleaner and The Aerial Assassin began working cohesively. They put Lance Archer through a table before focusing on the rest of the faction individually.

To close it off, Will Ospreay climbed to the arena's bleachers while Kenny Omega went up a lighting truss, and both men hit stereo Moonsaults, taking out the entire Don Callis Family.

What started as an ambush turned into flipping the script and getting the upper hand.

