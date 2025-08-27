  • home icon
AEW star receives emergency passport to return home after unfortunate theft

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 27, 2025 20:56 GMT
AEW star
An AEW star was stranded in the UK [Image via All Elite Wrestling's X]

A top AEW star suffered a major setback following Forbidden Door last week. After an unfortunate theft, they were left stranded in the United Kingdom for the past few days. However, they recently revealed that they have received an emergency passport to return home.

Queen Aminata, who competed at AEW Collision and then at Forbidden Door, endured an unfortunate theft following her performance. In her Instagram story, she revealed that the thief had stolen some of her important documents, including her passport. Since then, she has been left in the UK while the issue is resolved.

However, in an X post, Aminata shared a picture of her emergency passport accompanied by a heartfelt caption. She wrote that she would be heading home tomorrow, showcasing her excitement to be back in the United States. With a warm tone, the AEW star wrote:

"I’m going home tomorrow."

Check out her X post below:

Queen Aminata sent a message to Jamie Hayter following her AEW return

Queen Aminata was involved in a brawl with Triangle of Madness at Forbidden Door. After she was overpowered by the trio, Jamie Hayter made her return to help out Aminata. The latter had a special message for Hayter following her epic comeback.

Taking to X, Queen Aminata shared a ringside picture of herself with Hayter, where the two were seen embracing. The caption carried a warm message, as Aminata welcomed the 30-year-old with heartfelt words:

"Welcome back @jmehytr."

With that said, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for this growing alliance between Aminata and Hayter in All Elite Wrestling. It is expected that the two could be involved in a potential feud with the Triangle of Madness from here on.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
