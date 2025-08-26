Popular AEW star becomes victim of a serious robbery; left stranded in the UK after Forbidden Door 2025

A top AEW star recently revealed that she has been stuck in the United Kingdom following the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Queen Aminata has been getting the push he deserves in the past couple of months. She wrestled two matches in the United Kingdom in the past week.The 32-year-old star wrestled on Collision, which happened in Glasgow. She teamed up with Willow Nightingale to take on the Triangle of Madness' Julia Hart and Skye Blue. At Forbidden Door, she was involved in eight-man tag team action where Megan Bayne and the Triangle or Madness emerged victorious over Queen, Willow, Kris Statlander, and Harley Cameron.In a recent Instagram story, Aminata revealed that her important documents were stolen along with her bag. She will be left in the UK for a few more days.“I was supposed to fly home today, but unfortunately on Saturday my bag got stolen with everything inside — my debit card, credit card, driver’s license, U.S. passport, glasses, medication, chargers, everything. So now I’m stuck here in the U.K. until Thursday, maybe even longer. I guess the U.K. loves the Queen so much that you didn’t want me to go home early. I’m laughing about it now, but honestly, I just wanted to be home. Thank you guys for all the love and support,&quot; she said. [H/T - Ringside News]Queen Aminata signed a three-year contract with AEWThe 32-year-old star has been proving her worth by delivering top-notch matches every week. She recently shared some good news about her career.While speaking on her vlog, Aminata revealed that she signed a three-year deal with the company.“It’s crazy to think that when I was on the indies, all I wanted was to be a signed talent. Now that I’ve signed a three-year contract with AEW, literally a year in a half into my contract, I am part of AEW All In,&quot; she said.It will be interesting to see what is next for the promising star.