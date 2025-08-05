Major Star Confirms Signing 3-Year Contract with AEW

An AEW up-and-comer recently disclosed that she has inked a three-year deal with All Elite Wrestling. The star in question, Queen Aminata, has been featured quite prominently on the Tony Khan-led promotion's weekly television as of late.

Aminata began making appearances on All Elite Wrestling programming in 2021, and made her television debut on Rampage the following year. The Guinean grappler has mixed it up with many prominent names from AEW's women's roster since then, including Marina Shafir, Skye Blue, Mariah May (now WWE's Blake Monroe), Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa and Willow Nightingale, to name a few.

Over the past few months, Aminata has amassed a continuously growing fan-following owing to the quality of her in-ring work and her ongoing rivalry with Thekla, The Triangle of Madness, Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. She even competed in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW's record-breaking stadium show, All In : Texas, last month.

The Queen revealed on her vlog around the time of the PPV that she was a year and a half into her three-year contract which she had signed with All Elite Wrestling.

“It’s crazy to think that when I was on the indies, all I wanted was to be a signed talent. Now that I’ve signed a three-year contract with AEW, literally a year in a half into my contract, I am part of AEW All In. This is unreal. I can’t believe it. I feel this is just the beginning. What else is coming?” [H/T - Fightful]

Aminata, alongside Willow and TayJay, recently presented a united front against The Triangle, The Megasus and her ally. The two sides, it is being rumored, could go head to head in the first-ever Women's Blood and Guts match.

A top AEW champion seemingly wants no part of Queen Aminata

Mercedes Mone is supposed to return to Dynamite this week, making her programming comeback for the first time since her unbeaten singles streak came to an end at the hands of Women's World Champion Toni Storm at All In : Texas. During her All Elite absence, however, The CEO retained one of her many other titles, and even added two new belts to her collection.

Queen Aminata recently took note of Mercedes' championship accomplishments on X/Twitter and teased turning her sights on the erstwhile Sasha Banks. "Eight Belts" Mone, however, showed little interest in locking horns with the 32-year-old again, replying:

"I don’t wanna eat any chocolate kisses right now, I’m on a diet! [money mouth face emoji][drooling face emoji]" wrote Mercedes.

Check out Mercedes Mone's tweet HERE.

Aminata had unsuccessfully challenged Mercedes for her TBS Championship last year on Dynamite.

