Mercedes Mone rejects 32-year-old AEW star’s advances: “I’m on a diet”

A budding name from AEW's women's division seemingly wants a shot at Mercedes Mone. The reigning TBS Champion has now seemingly made it clear on social media that she wants nothing to do with the star in question, Queen Aminata.

Mercedes Mone has been missing from AEW television since she failed to dethrone Toni Storm as the Women's World Champion last month at All In: Texas. Despite the setback, The CEO quickly bounced back, retaining her RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship in England, and adding two more titles to her collection in Poland.

"Eight Belts" Mone is scheduled to return to AEW Dynamite this coming week. Mercedes recently received a message from Queen Aminata on X/Twitter, who hinted at going after the erstwhile Sasha Banks after dealing with her current rivalries. The reigning TBS Champion, however, seemingly has no interest in taking on the 32-year-old for the time being, as she appeared to reject a potential showdown against the up-and-coming star.

"I don’t wanna eat any chocolate kisses right now, I’m on a diet! [money mouth face emoji][drooling face emoji]" wrote Mercedes.

Aminata did battle Mercedes one-on-one in October last year, unsuccessfully challenging the latter for her TBS Title.

Queen Aminata's current AEW feud

On the episode of AEW Dynamite following All In: Texas, Thekla won a 100,000-dollar four-way match by pinning Queen Aminata after the latter had been incapacitated by The Toxic Spider's new ally, Julia Hart. The Guinean wrestler confronted The Triangle of Madness - comprised of Thekla, Hart, and the latter's teammate Skye Blue - on the July 26 edition of Collision, but was blindsided and laid out by Megan Bayne.

After The Idol Killer defeated Willow Nightingale this week on Collision, the latter found herself at the receiving end of a beatdown at the hands of The Triangle, The Megasus, and her partner Penelope Ford. Thankfully, Aminata arrived to make the save, with TayJay accompanying her as backup.

