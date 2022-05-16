AEW star recently came up with a parody version of The Fiend

AEW star Jeff Hardy recently shared that he has come up with a parody version of The Fiend.

The Fiend was a character played by former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt between 2019 and 2021. It was an almost unbeatable and supernatural alter ego of the former Universal Champion.

Speaking on the AEW Unrestricted Podcast, the former Intercontinental Champion stated that he and Danhausen came up with a parody character for The Fiend. It will be called "The Friend" and will be played by the Very Nice, Very Evil man.

“Me and Danhausen talked about this, his face was painted and everything,” Jeff said. “We were talking about, he said, ‘what if, I don’t know, instead of The Fiend, he came out and he was ‘The Friend.’ That’s what’s so cool about professional wrestling, so much is possible.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan gives the green light for this character to be used on AEW Television.

AEW star Jeff Hardy does not accept the status of legend

Speaking on the same edition of Unrestricted, the former World Heavyweight Champion addressed the idea of him being a legend. He stated that although it means a lot to him, he does not consider himself worthy of that status because of all the mistakes he has made. He added that despite all of his errors, he has managed to bounce back and so he is a legend in that regard.

“It’s weird, at my music shows the biggest three words, ‘you’re my childhood.’ As far as inspiration and influence, it means so the world to me, because so many people have inspired me to be the best I can possibly be. Honestly, I feel unworthy because I’ve fu**ed up so much,” he said. “But I’ve always come back, and I think that’s the coolest thing about my career, so I am a legend for fu**ing up and coming back.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Jeff Hardy is currently enjoying a great run with a recent win over Darby Allin. Charismatic Enigma is set to face Adam Cole next in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup.

Who is your pick to win between Jeff Hardy and Adam Cole? Let us know in the comments section.

Edited by Neda Ali