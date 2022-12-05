AEW star recounts his 'WrestleMania moment' before WWE release; credits Kevin Owens for making it happen

AEW star Tony Nese recalled how Kevin Owens helped him experience a WrestleMania moment in WWE.

The Premier Athlete was a key member of WWE's cruiserweight division 205 Live during his time at the Stamford-based company. He won the Cruiserweight Championship once, which occurred during the pre-show of WrestleMania 35 when Nese defeated current AEW star Buddy Murphy at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Tony Nese recalled how Kevin Owens helped him get his WrestleMania moment.

“The last thing is 205 Live of all this. The cool thing about that match, if you listen to the crowd, we genuinely got them. You were able to feel it throughout the match and by the end of the match, we got a standing ovation from people who’d been watching wrestling all week long. Kevin Owens was making his entrance or whatever [for a dark match], he even came out, gave me a huge hug and kind of gave me my moment in front of the crowd and everything. That whole moment, it felt like that capped off WrestleMania for me. That was my WrestleMania experience right there.” (h/t: ewrestlingnews)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell commented on Kevin Owens' appearance

On his podcast, Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the former Zeb Colter commented on Kevin Owen's physique and appearance. He went on to state that the former WWE Universal Champion looks like a cab driver.

"Owens has a lot of heat on him anyway because if you look at him, he doesn't have the body, he doesn't have the tan, he looks like a cab driver going to get in his cab. Great worker but his external features or look doesn't be fit the profession that he's in," Mantell said. (5:11 - 5:37)

The Prizefighter was involved with the Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series 2022. He teamed up with Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch to take on The Bloodline in a WarGames match.

The Bloodline emerged victorious after Sami Zayn turned on his long-term foe and delivered a low blow followed by a Helluva Kick. It looks like Roman Reigns will be challenged by Kevin Owens in the near future in the aftermatch of Survivor Series.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes