"He still blows up" - Former WWE manager says Kevin Owens looks like a 'cab driver'

Wrestling legend & former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently commented on Kevin Owens' appearance, claiming that he looks like a "cab driver."

After competing for several years on the independent circuit, Owens signed with WWE in 2014. He has since won several titles, including the Universal, Intercontinental, and United States Championships. The 38-year-old is currently active on Monday Night RAW.

While speaking about Owens' recent altercation with Roman Reigns after Survivor Series: War Games on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling legend suggested that The Prizefighter doesn't look like a traditional pro wrestler.

"Owens has a lot of heat on him anyway because if you look at him, he doesn't have the body, he doesn't have the tan, he looks like a cab driver going to get in his cab. Great worker but his external features or look doesn't be fit the profession that he's in," Mantell said. (5:11 - 5:37)

The former WWE manager also disclosed that he had heard that Owens gets tired during matches.

"I think they say he still blows up [gets tired in a match] (...) which in my worst shape, I got tired, but I don't know, he's probably doing 15 minutes every night so that should keep you in working shape but I don't know. What can make you blow up too is nerves. If you get nervous that can hinder your breathing or just emotions I guess," he added. (5:39 - 6:20)

A wrestling legend says Roman Reigns sent a warning to the entire WWE locker room by confronting Kevin Owens. Check out his comments here.

Kevin Owens wants a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens last squared off one-on-one for the Universal Championship in January 2021 at the Royal Rumble premium live event. However, The Prizefighter failed to defeat The Tribal Chief.

The two recently had a confrontation when The Bloodline faced Owens, Drew McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes in a WarGames Match at Survivor Series.

In an interview with After the Bell, Owens noted that he wants another shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

"I don't think much has changed, honestly [since their last match]. I think I was pretty well equipped back then too and it just didn't work out that way for, you know, a multitude of reasons. I just think there's unfinished business (...) I'd love to get to do that one more time for my own benefit, just to be able to hear what we can do with the fans in the stands," he said. (27:11 - 28:06)

There are four signs that Kevin Owens will dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Check them out here.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes