WWE Superstar Kevin Owens would love to stand across the ring with Roman Reigns once again.

The duo last met in a singles match nearly two years back at Royal Rumble 2021, where the Tribal Chief was the Last Man Standing. The match happened during the pandemic era when no crowd was allowed inside the arena.

Speaking on the After the Bell podcast, the Prizefighter stated that he still has unfinished business with Roman Reigns.

"I don't think much has changed, honestly[since their last match]. I think I was pretty well equipped back then too and it just didn't work out that way for, you know, a multitude of reasons. I just think there's unfinished business. I think the story is just not done. I think a lot of people watching would agree. It's been two years since all that stuff happened. Everything Roman and I put each other through happened in front of empty arenas, you know, during the pandemic."

Owens added that he'd like to take on the Tribal Chief in front of fans since their last match took place in the 'Thunderdome era.'

"I would love to be able to get that, recapture that and see what happens when it's in front of a sold-out arena or sold-out stadium, whatever it may be, and get the feel the energy of a crowd watching what's unfolding in front of them. I'd love to get to do that one more time for my own benefit, just to be able to hear what we can do with the fans in the stands." [27:11 - 28:06]

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble



What a damn love story Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Current plan for the 2023 Royal Rumble is for Roman Reigns to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Kevin Owens (WrestlingNewsCo). Current plan for the 2023 Royal Rumble is for Roman Reigns to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Kevin Owens (WrestlingNewsCo). https://t.co/STAxgGe2Uq Roman Reigns. Kevin Owens. Royal Rumble.What a damn love story twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta… Roman Reigns. Kevin Owens. Royal Rumble. What a damn love story twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta…

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens could reportedly face off at WWE Royal Rumble

While Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens may not have locked horns in a singles match in over two years, the duo were on opposite ends of the ring at Survivor Series.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Kevin Owens: What’d the 5 fingers say to the face????



Roman Reigns: Huh?



Kevin Owens: Kevin Owens: What’d the 5 fingers say to the face????Roman Reigns: Huh?Kevin Owens: https://t.co/gZypzFlsE2

The Prizefighter was on the cusp of winning the match for his team but Sami Zayn's actions turned the match. Owens stated on RAW this week that he's done with his former best friend after what transpired at WWE's latest PLE. KO also went on to defeat Jey Uso in a singles match.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Owens is not done with The Bloodline. The former Universal Champion could challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble.

With the two being on opposite brands, it'll be interesting to see how WWE books the feud moving forward.

Please credit the original source with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes