Kevin Owens collided with one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Jey Uso, on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

At Survivor Series WarGames this past Saturday, Uso pinned the former Universal Champion to score a victory for The Bloodline. This victory came after Sami Zayn hit KO with a low blow and the Helluva Kick.

On RAW this week, Kevin Owens confronted The Bloodline, challenging Main Event Jey Uso to a match. The latter gladly accepted, and the bout was set for the main event.

Owens and Jey went back and forth after the bout began. Following a commercial break, the former went for a Swanton Bomb but landed on Jey's knees. The latter attempted a backbreaker but only got a two-count.

Later on in the match, Jey performed two back-to-back superkicks for a near fall. After KO came back in the game, he went for a stunner. However, Uso avoided it and hit another superkick for another two-count.

Kevin Owens hit The Bloodline member with a superkick of his own and went for the pop-up powerbomb. However, Jey avoided it and hit him with another superkick.

As the referee was distracted, Solo Sikoa laid out KO on the apron. Jey then went for a frog splash, but Owens moved out of the way and hit him with a Stunner to win the match via pinfall.

