4 Signs Kevin Owens will dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has held the title for 823 days now and has shown no signs of slowing down.

He most recently defeated Logan Paul to retain the title at WWE Crown Jewel. The champion competed in the men's WarGames match last Saturday at Survivor Series. The match was won by The Bloodline after Sami Zayn delivered a low blow to his old friend Kevin Owens. Jey Uso quickly followed it up with a Frog Splash for the pinfall victory.

Kevin has already called out Roman Reigns and claimed he would have ended his reign two years ago if it weren't for Paul Heyman. Listed below are four signs that Kevin Owens will be the WWE Superstar that dethrones Roman Reigns as champion.

#4. Kevin Owens is not afraid of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse I'm ready for Roman Reigns & Kevin Owens to run it back in front of a crowd. I'm ready for Roman Reigns & Kevin Owens to run it back in front of a crowd. https://t.co/V0dFpYdg63

Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns have had several battles over the years. Their most recent rivalry occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic and at the WWE ThunderDome.

Owens battled Reigns for the championship at TLC 2020, coming up short. He got another chance at Royal Rumble 2021 in a Last Man Standing match, The Prizefighter handcuffed Roman to a lighting rig but Paul Heyman was able to free him. The Tribal Chief applied The Guillotine Choke to make KO pass out and ultimately win the match.

KO has argued that he would have put an end to Roman's historic title reign two years ago and may get another chance at this year's Royal Rumble.

#3. KO is in The Tribal Chief's head

Gresh Unleashed Podcast @GreshUnleashed 🤷🏽‍♂️ I mean if that “report” is true, Kevin Owens did slap that man Roman Reigns like he owed him money🤷🏽‍♂️ I mean if that “report” is true, Kevin Owens did slap that man Roman Reigns like he owed him money 😂🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/hTqki3kLbq

Roman was reportedly angry following the Men's WarGames match last weekend at WWE Survivor Series. Reigns was pissed at KO for an "unplanned" spot during the match and believed that he may have suffered a ruptured ear drum.

The Tribal Chief was scheduled to speak at the press conference following the premium live event but did not do so. Owens and Reigns may not be the best of friends in real-life and that will make for some entertaining television for wrestling fans.

#2. Kevin Owens has backup

WWE @WWE



is going to be a good one.



#SmackDown Team Brawling Brutes get the #WarGames advantage! #SurvivorSeries is going to be a good one. Team Brawling Brutes get the #WarGames advantage!#SurvivorSeries is going to be a good one. #SmackDown https://t.co/iCxW7mhDIQ

Roman Reigns is protected by The Bloodline and that makes him very difficult to beat. Owens went to war with The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre this past Saturday against The Bloodline and battled to the end.

Despite the loss, KO has likely gained some new friends that will have his back if he gets a title match against Reigns. The Tribal Chief is suddenly a lot more beatable if the odds are evened at ringside.

Sami Zayn may be in The Bloodline for now, but when the title is on the line, will he choose them again or come to his senses and help Owens?

#1. KO has a connection with the audience

Kevin Owens has always had a connection with the audience. Whether you love or hate him, you at least feel something. There are so many WWE Superstars that the only reaction they generate is apathy and KO is the opposite.

He doesn't resemble your typical WWE Superstar, he looks more like the fans in the stands. However, he's an incredible athlete, a terrific in-ring talent, and one of the best promos in the business.

Owens headlined WrestleMania as a heel against Stone Cold Steve Austin and less than a year later may be challenging for the biggest title in the industry as a babyface. He is a complete performer that the company is lucky to have.

Vince McMahon loves a current star. Kurt Angle gave us all the details here.

