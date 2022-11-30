AEW star references Conor McGregor following betrayal 

AEW has witnessed its fair share of betrayals recently. Last week on Rampage, a member of the Dark Order turned heel and viciously assaulted his former stablemates. The AEW star recently took to Twitter to seemingly quote Conor McGregor, expressing denial of any remorse for his actions.

McGregor is an influential and popular MMA fighter. He is a multi-time UFC Champion and an inspiration to stars across different industries.

The latest edition of Rampage witnessed Claudio Castagnoli challenging Chris Jericho for another shot at the ROH World Championship, with the stipulation that if he lost, he would join the Jericho Appreciation Society. Being a member of their rival faction, the Blackpool Combat Club, the stakes seem higher than ever.

During the same episode, Pres10's betrayal surprised the wrestling world, and his next move remains to be seen. Meanwhile, he referenced The Notorious One in his latest tweet and did not feel the need to apologize:

"I’d like to apologize to absolutely nobody," tweeted Pres10.

AEW World Champion was involved in a heated online exchange with Conor McGregor

Last week, MJF, known for being vocal and interactive on social media, had a heated argument with UFC fighter Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett. Things escalated, with McGregor coming out in support of his fellow fighter while citing the world champion as a 'clown.'

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA A dollar store Conor is still worth millions! Let’s go young Paddy Pimb! Don’t know who this other clown is. A dollar store Conor is still worth millions! Let’s go young Paddy Pimb! Don’t know who this other clown is. https://t.co/0Lt869Rwiu

AEW is set to have a few weekly shows in the United Kingdom next year. The Jacksonville-based promotion made its Dynamite debut in Canada this year. While there have been crossovers between celebrities and wrestlers inside the squared circle, could fans witness The Salt of the Earth take on the former UFC Champion? Only time will tell.

