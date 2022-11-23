"Dollar store Conor McGregor" - AEW World Champion MJF sends strong warning to popular UFC fighter ahead of potential clash

AEW World Champion MJF has already begun his quest to find a suitable opponent when All Elite Wrestling makes its long-awaited debut in the United Kingdom next year. Friedman recently got into a war of words with popular UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman reached the top of the AEW mountain at Full Gear when he defeated Jon Moxley to become the new World Champion, albeit with a little help from William Regal.

But will Friedman be the AEW World Champion by the time the company heads to the United Kingdom for its debut shows in the UK in 2023? If so, who would be the ideal opponent for the Salt of the Earth?

AEW on TV @AEWonTV



will officially make its UK debut in 2023 LONDON IS CALLING @AEW will officially make its UK debut in 2023 LONDON IS CALLING 🇬🇧 @AEW will officially make its UK debut in 2023 https://t.co/LXRBxuMB6s

A unique challenger could come in the form of popular UFC fighter, Liverpool's Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett, who got into a very heated exchange on Instagram, which you can see in the picture below:

MJF's heated exchange with UFC fighter

Friedman made light of the exchange on his Twitter account, claiming that some of his grammar wasn't the best because he was at the gym exercising.

What will MJF's right-hand man have to say for himself on AEW Dynamite?

It could be argued that MJF wouldn't have won the AEW World Championship had it not been for William Regal handing him his trademark brass knuckles, but what was going through Regal's head? Why would he betray his own Blackpool Combat Club?

These questions could be answered this week on AEW Dynamite, where fans will hear from Regal for the first time since the pay-per-view aired.

There is no word on whether Jon Moxley will be at the event, but if any of the Blackpool Combat Club are around, expect fireworks this week from AEW Dynamite.

What do you think William Regal will have to say for himself? Let us know in the comments section down below!

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes