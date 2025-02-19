AEW star reflects on past experience with Vince McMahon

A popular AEW star recently spoke about working directly with Vince McMahon in the past. They mentioned a strategy they employed to avoid getting on the former WWE Chairman's bad side.

MVP has dedicated around a decade of his career to the Stamford-based promotion. Throughout his various stints with the company, he was known for his time as an in-ring competitor and manager. However, there have been sporadic instances where he has had to work commentary too. Many have noted over the years how Vince was hands-on with the commentary desk, including Porter.

During his recent appearance on Huge Pop!, the veteran talked about something he did to avoid getting comments from McMahon while he was working commentary. He explained how he made some witty comments before Vince even got a chance to say anything.

"I figured out something real quick. Vince would make suggestions on what to say, and I figured out real quickly, what I would hear in my headset, the mic would key, I know Vince was about to make a suggestion. I would say something before he could speak because I know whatever I say is going to be way better than whatever he suggested. I would hear the mic click like he was about to say something, and then I would say something, and I would hear the mic click out."

The AEW star also mentioned how this happened a lot, and how Vince McMahon never figured out that he was timing this intentionally so that he would never hear the former Chairman's voice in his ear.

"That would happen all the time. I just knew he was going to say something and I would say something quick and witty and I would hear the mic key out. I guess he would go, 'Okay, that was good.'" [H/T - Fightful]

MVP also revealed how Shelton Benjamin's WWE treatment pushed them to move on and go to AEW

During the same podcast, MVP also got to speak about how they came up with the idea of moving forward from WWE and eventually making their way to AEW. He mentioned that Shelton Benjamin's release from the company left a bad taste in his mouth, as it seemed that they just dropped him despite all he had done.

He mentioned how at the time, he and Bobby Lashley were moving forward, and this situation just gave them a bigger reason to do so.

“Bobby and I came to the conclusion that it was time to move on and you know, I made it very clear that I was ready to go and I was able to convince Bobby to come with it and Shelton at that point had already been released, unceremoniously. It left a bad taste in my mouth how Shelton was just after all these years. Not even an offer to be a trainer or a producer. Just, 'See ya.'” [H/T - Post Wrestling]

The trio are now with AEW and now stand as the AEW World Tag Team Champions. However, things are just getting started, and who knows what other moves this faction could do?

