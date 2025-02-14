Former United States Champion speaks out on WWE's unfair treatment towards Shelton Benjamin

A former WWE United States Champion has spoken out against how Shelton Benjamin was treated while under contract with the Stamford-based company. This will undoubtedly open fans' eyes.

Shelton Benjamin had two stints with the Stamford-based promotion, the first from 2000 to 2010 and the second from 2017 to 2023. Unlike his first run, his second run was underwhelming, and now MVP has spoken out against his treatment and his release.

He was speaking on the Huge Pop podcast when he pointed out how Shelton was unceremoniously released. He said:

“Bobby and I came to the conclusion that it was time to move on and you know, I made it very clear that I was ready to go and I was able to convince Bobby to come with it and Shelton at that point had already been released, unceremoniously. It left a bad taste in my mouth how Shelton was just after all these years. Not even an offer to be a trainer or a producer. Just, see ya.” [H/T Post Wrestling]

Trending

Former WWE star MVP reveals his plans before impending retirement

In the same interview, MVP laid out what he wanted to achieve before his impending retirement, which is not very far away.

The former WWE star said that he wants to be involved in an angle before he calls it quits. He said:

“I haven’t retired yet. I haven’t officially retired yet. I wanna retire in-ring at AEW. I want to have my last official match, I wanna do an angle; I wanna do a story, and I wanna be done, and I know Shelton [Benjamin] and Bobby [Lashley] have talked about their in-ring retirements in the very near future, and then after that, I’m done with in-ring performing.”

It will be interesting to see Tony Khan's plans for the former WWE star and how they align with his current role as the manager of the Hurt Syndicate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback