AEW star refused to go to the gym with Vince McMahon at 4 AM after a late-night drinking session

Any personality who is connected to pro wrestling in any manner has one Vince McMahon anecdote to talk about. After being associated with the business for several decades, many people have seen Vince and his different shades and have often spoken about his behavior.

Chris Jericho, who had a terrific run in WWE when Vince had an active role in the Stamford-based company, has one of those legendary anecdotes, and he revealed it on a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast.

Y2J talked about an incident that involved him and Vince when Jericho was the host of Tough Enough, once again proving that McMahon is one of the most competitive souls in the business.

"Vince and I just stayed up drinking listening to AC/DC and The Stones. We landed at 4 AM and he goes, 'Let's go to the gym.' I said, 'I can't go to the gym, I've got press at like 7 AM,' so he goes, 'Well, I've got to be at the office at 6:30, let's go to the gym."

Jericho, however, responding to his former boss' challenging request, continued:

"I go back to the hotel, I go to sleep, I wake up literally two and a half hours later and I've got a message on my phone and a picture of Vince in the gym and he wrote, 'Vince 1 – 0 Jericho." he said. (h/t wrestlinginc.com)

This makes it another story in the book, giving pro wrestling fans an opportunity to dive into the persona of Vince McMahon straight from the mouth of someone who has been associated with The Genetic Jackhammer for a long time.

Vince McMahon almost fired LA Knight when he was named Max Dupri

Vince McMahon was the most important character in the development of various storylines in WWE for a long time and his decisions fairly worked for everyone. Following the budget cuts, the Stamford-based promotion's main roster lost a significant number of superstars, some of whom openly talked about their time in the wrestling promotion.

Mansoor and Mace, who were recently released by WWE, were once part of a faction where they went head-to-head with LA Knight. During a Twitch stream, former Maximum Male Models members revealed that Vince McMahon hated LA Knight as Max Dupri. Mansoor, about his experience, said this:

“He was going to get fired. He was this close to getting let go. For whatever reason Vince hated his Max Dupri vignettes. He wanted him to be a sniveling little scummy agent. He’s a chad! He’s a jacked chad. So that was never the right role for him.” [19:09 – 19:39]

However, it all turned out nicely, with Knight becoming one of the biggest names in the industry today.

What do you think about the various Vince McMahon stories that have filtered through decades of his being in the business? Sound off in the comments section below!