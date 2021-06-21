AEW star recalls his long-standing association with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn 

AEW star Evil Uno has a long history in the wrestling business, and as such, he has befriended several top stars in the world.

The Dark Order member found his footing in the business by performing in smaller promotions in Canada, where fellow Canadians Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were also trying to make a name for themselves. Naturally, their paths crossed on more than one occasion.

Evil Uno and Stu Grayson are on Talk Is Jericho today.

Appearing on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, Evil Uno recalled wrestling and training with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, who began their journeys in wrestling around a year before him. The AEW star stated that he first befriended Zayn, and the two often discussed how wrestling everywhere would eventually get them noticed.

“I think they started about a year and a half before I did, but almost as soon as I started, I had befriended Sami Zayn pretty fast because as soon as I started training, I started jumping to every independent show, and started helping, and starting making relationships and just meeting people,” Uno recalled. “And he was at all the shows too because we had figured out if you wrestle everywhere, at some point, someone will go to more," (H/T - WrestlingInc)

AEW's Evil Uno reveals Kevin Owens was his fourth opponent

Evil Uno disclosed that Kevin Owens had almost graduated from former WWE Intercontinental Champion Jacques Rougeau's wrestling school when he stepped foot in the wrestling business.

The AEW star revealed that he wrestled his career's fourth match against Kevin Owens, as, unlike Rougeau's other students, Owens was allowed to wrestle on the independent scene.

“And then, Kevin, at the time where I started, had just left [Jacques] Rougeau’s school or was just branching out from Rougeau’s school because at the time, Rougeau wouldn’t let anyone wrestle for anyone other than him. Kevin was that one exception. So him and PCO were doing the rounds of all the Quebec independents, and my fourth match was against Kevin", said Evil Uno

Evil Uno's Dark Order stablemate and fellow AEW star Stu Grayson, who also appeared on the podcast, recalled that watching the aforementioned Kevin Owens vs. Evil Uno match made him take wrestling seriously.

