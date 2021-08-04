"I love that man" - AEW Star discusses his relationship with Paul Heyman

AEW wrestler Malakai Black recently shared his thoughts on Paul Heyman. Black worked directly with Heyman last year when the latter served as the executive director of WWE RAW.

On the most recent episode of Talk Is Jericho, the former WWE star discussed what their work relationship was like in the company:

"Since day one, me and Paul [Heyman] meshed." Black said, "I love that man. He's always been really good to me. He's been blunt with me and I appreciate people being blunt with me, don't dance around the subject, just tell me how it is, especially in this business. Paul had big ideas, not just with me, but with a lot of younger people like Buddy Murphy." [h/t Fightful]

Malakai Black further stated that Paul Heyman had long-term plans for his feud with Murphy. Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned.

Heyman was relieved of his duties as executive director of RAW in June last year.

Malakai Black is set to make his AEW in-ring debut soon

Malakai Black in AEW

On the July 7 episode of AEW Dynamite, Arn Anderson came out to address the crowd in Miami. Before he could say anything of substance, the lights went out. When they came back on, Malakai Black was standing in a corner of the ring and proceeded to connect with a spin kick on Arn.

Cody Rhodes rushed to the ring to check on Arn Anderson. However, Black knocked Cody out with another spin kick before leaving the crowd in awe.

The following week, both stars traded blows before being separated by security. Cody and Black are now set to face each other tonight at AEW Dynamite: Homecoming.

#MalakaiBlack (@TommyEnd) makes his #AEW in-ring debut TONIGHT following weeks of unprovoked attacks against @CodyRhodes and the #NightmareFamily. Will Cody get retribution against the #HouseOfBlack?



Tune in to #AEWDynamite Homecoming TONIGHT at 8/7c live on @tntdrama. pic.twitter.com/OVBbbhTkoW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2021

