WWE Hall of Famer compares top AEW star to Chris Jericho

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite saw company pillars Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara clash for the coveted TNT championship. The stellar encounter had millions of eyes on it, including WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff's.

Eric took to Twitter to express his glee at the clash between the Spanish God and the former TNT champion but was not impressed by the finish. However, he seems to be a great admirer of the champ as he claimed that Sammy has the "It" factor in one of his previous tweets.

When one commenter asked Eric if he saw parallels with any of the older performers, Bischoff stated that Sammy reminded him of a young Chris Jericho.

You can check out the tweet below :

Perhaps Chris Jericho felt the same way when he saw Sammy perform in the NWA, which led to him adding Sammy to the Inner Circle.

Who is the next challenger for Sammy Guevara's TNT championship in AEW?

This week's edition of Dynamite was stacked, and Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara put up a stellar match when they clashed for the TNT championship.

Despite his compromised knee, Sammy was able to hit Darby with the GTH and retain the TNT title. This brings us to the question of who's next for the Spanish God?

After the match, Andrade El Idolo, co-owner of the Andrade-Hardy Family Office (AHFO), attacked Sammy with both the TNT title belts. He would then leave the ring with both the belts in hand, setting himself up as the Spanish God's next challenger for the AEW TNT Championship.

Will Andrade be able to dethrone Sammy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

