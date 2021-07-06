AEW star requests Sammy Guevara to feature on Sammy's Vlog

AEW star and member of the Dark Order Colt Cabana has respectfully asked Sammy Guevara to have their faction appear on his vlog moving forward.

In a shocking turn of events, the Young Bucks, during their latest BTE episode, kicked the Dark Order out of their weekly YouTube vlog. This comes after the faction confronted Kenny Omega last week on Dynamite and stated that Hangman Page is next in line for the AEW World Championship.

During the latest BTE episode, the Young Bucks came face to face with the Dark Order members, accusing them of playing with the emotions of Hangman Page. The Jackson brothers further gave them a reality check, stating that the Dark Order became the most prominent faction only because they allowed them to appear on BTE every week.

The AEW Tag Team Champions then permanently banned the Dark Order from appearing on their vlog, asking them to go on Sammy Guevara's Vlog. The episode concluded with Hangman Page crossing paths with the Young Bucks, making him realize that the Jackson brothers confronted his new friends.

Earlier today, Colt Cabana of the Dark Order took to Twitter to make a special request to Sammy Guevara, asking him to let him and his mates appear on his vlog:

"Hey [Sammy], my name is Colt & I’m part of a group called The Dark Order. Our group includes a nine year old & a recreational party drug user. We’re looking for an opportunity. DMs are open." Colt Cabana tweeted

In an amusing bit, Colt Cabana mentioned that their faction includes a nine-year-old kid, the Negative one.

Apparently, Sammy Guevara didn't let his request go unnoticed. The Spanish God wrote:

Based on Sammy Guevara's reaction, he must have taken Colt Cabana's request into consideration. It would be a treat for fans if the Dark Order starts appearing on Sammy's Vlog from next week onwards.

AEW star Hangman Page could soon confront Kenny Omega

The storyline is all pointing towards a potential AEW World Championship match between Kenny Omega and Hangman Page. It remains to be seen when Hangman Page finally decides to confront The Cleaner.

The upcoming AEW Road Rager seems like the perfect place to officially kickstart a rivalry between Kenny Omega and Hangman Page, with the event marking the return of fans.

Do you think the Dark Order could be an asset to Sammy Guevara's vlog? Should Hangman Page confront Kenny Omega this week? Sound off in the comment section below!

