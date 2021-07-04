5 reasons why Hangman Page should be the one to dethrone Kenny Omega 

Billed from Aaron's Creek, Virginia, Hangman Page has undoubtedly earned the right to be called the workhorse of Tony Khan's promotion.

Page is a 13-year veteran in the professional wrestling business. It would be hard to admit that a guy of his caliber has never won a major world title in his entire career.

Hangman Page rose through the ranks in no time, making a name for himself in the Indies, where he spent nearly seven years before joining a top promotion like AEW.

Even when he joined Tony Khan's promotion, it seemed as though he was lost in the shuffle. It could even be possible that the company didn't want to rush with his push. On top of that, the unfortunate pandemic era must have come as a roadblock in Hangman Page's career.

Now that the fans are back, Tony Khan shouldn't waste time in having a babyface superstar become the front runner to carry the company, and there's currently no one better than Hangman Page.

With that said, let's take a look at five reasons why Hangman Page should be the one to dethrone Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion.

#5 Hangman Page is the most beloved babyface in the entire AEW roster

Page holding the beer!

By now, it has become somewhat apparent that the company preferes pushing a guy who holds the ability to connect with the audience. It doesn't matter if fans boo or cheer. Their reaction is enough to classify the character of a wrestler.

Considering that, Hangman Page is perhaps the biggest superstar that comes to mind when we talk about the current popular babyfaces in the company. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy has always made fans pop out of their seats. Moreover, his association with the Dark Order has somehow made him even more popular.

maybe the big money was the friends we made along the way https://t.co/aH6f8LWXJM — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) March 8, 2021

It is widely believed that fans tend to cheer for the underdogs. While Hangman Page isn't the underdog here, his stablemates have definitely become one, after the untimely demise of their leader Brodie Lee.

So it only makes sense to have Hangman Page not only go after Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship but also win it. Fans would already dub it a classic heel vs babyface bout.

