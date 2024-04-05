AEW star respects Roman Reigns: "He's been the flagship since John [Cena] left"

A wrestling veteran and current AEW star showered praise on The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and claimed that he has been the flagship star of the WWE ever since John Cena stepped down.

The AEW star in question is WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. The Nature Boy signed a multi-year deal with Tony Khan's promotion last year and has made multiple appearances on TV ever since. Apart from that, Flair has had a legendary wrestling career that spanned over several decades with countless memorable moments.

Speaking on The Daily Ticket recently, The Nature Boy was asked who he would've loved to face, but he never got the opportunity. Flair picked Reigns while showering praise on The Tribal Chief.

"Roman Reigns. I think Roman is great, but I missed him by 30 years. I'm 75, he's 38. He's done a phenomenal job. He's been the flagship since John [Cena] left. It's a big job being the flagship of that company, especially for the men's division. Roman has done a phenomenal job. I love seeing John come back and be involved. Roman has carried the torch and represented the company very well." [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

The Nature Boy says Charlotte Flair is also the flagship star of WWE, like Roman Reigns

The Nature Boy Ric Flair also compared her daughter, Charlotte Flair's current position with that of The Tribal Chief. Ric claims that Charlotte is the flagship star of WWE's women's division currently:

"I think my daughter [Charlotte Flair] is recognized as the flagship for the women's division even though she's injured right now. When she comes back, she will tear the joint down like she always does." [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair is injured and will unfortunately miss WrestleMania 40. Only time will tell when she will be back in action.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Do you agree with Ric Flair's comments about Roman Reigns and Charlotte Fair? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion