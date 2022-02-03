AEW star responds to Bryan Danielson's offer to Jon Moxley

AEW star Lee Moriarty has responded to a mention of his name during Bryan Danielson's proposition to Jon Moxley on Dynamite.

Danielson seemed to confront Moxley after the latter's win over Wheeler Yuta before putting forward an idea. He proposed that the two former WWE Superstars form an alliance and "run this place."

The American Dragon ran down all of the current champions in AEW before suggesting that young stars like Lee Moriarty could benefit from having himself and Moxley as guiding hands. Moriarty responded to the offer on his Twitter account.

Moriarty has currently aligned himself with former WWE Superstar Matt Sydal and the up-and-coming Dante Martin. It will be down to Jon Moxley if the alliance comes to be. Fans will have to tune into AEW TV to find out.

Bryan Danielson has taken an interest in Jon Moxley in recent weeks

Many fans expected the two former WWE Superstars to come to blows after the match between Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta. However, that changed immediately after Danielson offered Moxley the proposition this week.

The reason fans thought these two men would come to blows is because of the American Dragon's lingering presence around Jon Moxley's matches since he returned to AEW.

Moxley was absent from AEW TV for almost three months after admitting himself to a rehabilitation program to deal with alcohol addiction. Meanwhile, Danielson has been missing from the ring since the January 5th edition of Dynamite after losing to the current AEW World Champion Hangman Page.

After both of Moxley's matches against Ethan Page and Anthony Bowens on AEW Rampage, Bryan Danielson has been seen watching on from a distance. Back then, fans were unsure if he was scouting his next potential opponent, but now we know his intentions.

