AEW star responds to Jade Cargill's heartfelt message

An AEW star has responded to Jade Cargill's inspiring message on social media.

Mark Sterling started his career in AEW as a lawyer who was involved in the contract signing for the AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and MJF.

However, his more well-established role came as the manager to Jade Cargill in AEW. He served as Cargill's manager for quite some time until he was replaced by Stokely Hathaway in 2022. Sterling has since made sporadic appearances for the promotion.

Recently, Jade Cargill took to social media to share an inspirational message with her fans. Mark Sterling caught wind of the message and replied with another motivating message of his own.

Check out his tweet here:

"I went back to wrestling at 33 years old. Never give up!"

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill reacted to Maxxine Dupri getting booed at a live event

Maxxine Dupri is still learning the ropes of being a professional wrestler, which means that her ring work isn't as polished or refined as her other female counterparts. This has resulted in some awkward botches in the ring during her matches.

Despite this, she still gives it her best and is showing that she really wants to improve in the ring. Hence, her alliance with the Alpha Academy has been so important for her growth. While WWE management might be patient with her, it seems like the fans are starting to lose faith in the talent.

A clip recently went viral on social that showed a live crowd booing Maxxine Dupri while she was on her way back to the ring. Jade Cargill, on the other hand, showed her support for the rising star in a relatable fashion:

"As someone who was from day 1 was learning on the job and had/have a target on her back I’m happy to seeing the positive support coming out of this," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Maxxine Dupri is finally able to get the fans back on her side again.

What are your thoughts on Mark Sterling's comments? Sound off in the comments section below.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE