Jade Cargill reacts to 26-year-old female WWE star being booed out of the building by fans at a live event

Jade Cargill has taken to social media to react to the Maxxine Dupri house show incident.

A clip went viral on X of Dupri being booed out of the building by the crowd at a live event while walking back after a match. The 26-year-old is still learning the ropes of professional wrestling. Some of the fans in attendance weren't impressed with her performance and didn't hold back with their reactions.

Several WWE Superstars, including Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley, defended her on social media and called out fans for their intolerant behavior towards Dupri. Jade Cargill also chimed in, stating that she's happy to see Maxxine Dupri getting a lot of support, as she also had to learn how to perform in the ring on the job.

"As someone who was from day 1 was learning on the job and had/have a target on her back I’m happy to seeing the positive support coming out of this," she wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan comments on eliminating Jade Cargill from the Women's Royal Rumble Match

Former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill finally made her main roster debut as the 28th entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match this past January. Cargill delivered a clinical performance as she eliminated Nia Jax with precision before having an intense face-off with Bianca Belair.

Cargill was eventually eliminated by Liv Morgan. Speaking to Lucha Libre Online, Morgan opened up about the elimination of the former AEW wrestler.

"I mean, Jade [Cargill] is a big star, and she’s gonna be an even bigger star, but I did eliminate her. She was not ready for me; she was not prepared for me; she was not expecting me, and I showed her exactly why you should never, ever, ever do that. You always have to prepare for Liv because you never know what I’m gonna do," Liv Morgan said.

It'll be interesting to see whether Liv and Jade cross paths inside the square circle in the future.

Who do you think would win between Jade Cargill and Liv Morgan? Sound off in the comments section below!

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE