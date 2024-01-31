Liv Morgan finally comments on Jade Cargill's WWE debut at Royal Rumble

Jade Cargill made her WWE debut at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, while Liv Morgan made her in-ring return at the premium live event. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion recently opened up about the 31-year-old’s debut.

Liv Morgan was shelved by Rhea Ripley in July 2023. She was written off for six months and returned during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match to leave a mark in the contest.

Meanwhile, Jade Cargill signed with WWE in September 2023. She spent months at the Performance Center while building up towards her in-ring debut. Cargill came out with a great response from fans at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Jade Cargill eliminated Nia Jax and had a nice face-off with Bianca Belair at the Rumble. Cargill was eventually eliminated by Liv Morgan from the contest. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion recently spoke about Cargill’s debut in a talk with Lucha Libre Online during the premiere of Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez.

"I mean, Jade [Cargill] is a big star and she’s gonna be an even bigger star but I did eliminate her. She was not ready for me, she was not prepared for me, she was not expecting me and I showed her exactly why you should never, ever, ever do that. You always have to prepare for Liv because you never know what I’m gonna do," Liv Morgan said.

The spot will likely lead to a rivalry between the two top women down the line. Liv is happy with the fact that she got a chance to eliminate Jade from the contest. It could play well in the storyline.

WWE will likely book Liv Morgan and Jade Cargill for WrestleMania XL

With WrestleMania XL approaching, WWE will be looking to book its biggest stars in some top matches. The Stamford-based company has recently been hit by a wave of injuries, but there are enough big names to make the mega event a success.

Liv Morgan is one of the top stars who will likely get a match for WrestleMania 40. She could challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship if Bayley chooses to face IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship.

Meanwhile, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill could either team up for a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match or go head-to-head. It would be great to see them get a contest for The Show of Shows.

