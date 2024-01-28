Liv Morgan sends message to Rhea Ripley following return at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Liv Morgan made a surprise return when she turned up at WWE Royal Rumble 2024. Shortly after the conclusion of the women's match, she sent a message to Rhea Ripley on Twitter/X.

Liv Morgan had been out of in-ring action since July last year. Her last match before her hiatus came against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on WWE RAW when she lost the women's tag team titles.

The 2-time tag team champion entered at the coveted #30 spot on the most recent premium live event. She made it to the final two, eliminating Jade Cargill and Zoey Stark in the process. She was eliminated by Bayley, coming up just short in the night's opener.

However, it seems that Liv Morgan could end up going after one of the women's title either way. Rhea Ripley and her exchanged some interesting messages on social media, hinting at a potential clash in the future.

The Austalian star is the current WWE Women's World Champion. She and Liv have a lot of history together. They were once a tag team in the initial months of 2022, unsuccessfully challenging Sasha Banks and Naomi for the tag titles.

Rhea Ripley turned on Liv Morgan in WWE in 2022

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan went by the name Liv by Brutality during their time together as a tag team. Their on-screen partnership came to an end when the Nightmare turned on the 29-year old after their title loss to the Boss N' Glow Connection. She turned full-fledged heel and eventually joined the Judgment Day.

Shortly after the heel turn, the former RAW Women's Champion defeated her former tag team partner on WWE RAW. Damien Priest and Rhea Ripley then teamed up to defeat AJ Styles and the former Riott Squad member.

Their latest singles match took place in March 2023 on WWE SmackDown when The Judgment Day member defeated the 2022 Money in the Bank Winner. If Triple H decides to book the two against each other in the future, it could be an interesting match up.

