"This should be the Mania main event" - Fans erupt after Bianca Belair's encounter with 31-year old star at the WWE Royal Rumble

The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is in the history books, and Bianca Belair is in plenty of the post-show conversations. This is due to her face-to-face encounter with Jade Cargill, who made a sensational in-ring debut last night.

Bianca Belair is one of the biggest stars in WWE. The legendary superstar was the 10th entrant in this year's women's Royal Rumble match. She lasted nearly 50 minutes and eliminated one star, Jordynne Grace. Belair was ultimately eliminated by the eventual winner: Bayley.

Jade Cargill entered the field in the 28th spot, eliminating Naomi and Nia Jax. She was in the final three before Liv Morgan dumped her out of the ring before the latter was thrown over the top rope by Bayley.

During the match, Jade Cargill and the EST of WWE came face-to-face to a major pop from the crowd. They seemed ready for a blockbuster clash between the two stars. Fans on social media echoed the same sentiments.

Check the reactions below:

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford discussed going after Judgment Day in WWE

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are one of the most popular real-life couples in the entire wrestling industry. They have had brief interactions on-screen as well, wrestling in two mixed tag team matches in the past. The first one came in 2020 when The Street Profits teamed up with the former RAW Women's Champion to defeat Angel Garza, Austin Theory, and Zelina Vega.

Their second victory came in 2021 on SmackDown over Bayley, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting on SBN, the couple discussed going after Judgment Day:

"And who knows? They have someone who's attached to their group who's the Women's World Champion. She's also part of them. Someone [Bianca Belair] is in the Royal Rumble... And when she wins, not if, she has a choice to make, and if she chooses Rhea [Ripley]..."

His spouse added:

"That would be a really cool, scenario. There's no answer to The Judgment Day right now and if they are going to go against The Judgment Day and if I choose Rhea [Ripley], why not just do it together?" (From 35:43 to 36:30)

Check the video here:

Bianca Belair came up short in the Royal Rumble but there is still time before WrestleMania 40.

Can Bianca Belair get herself in the title mix come Elimination Chamber? Let us know in the comment section.

